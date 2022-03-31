Grammys to ‘honor’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins with special tribute

Late musician and Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins to be honored at the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony, scheduled to air on Sunday, April 3.

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room on March 25 at the age of 50. He and the rest of the band were previously listed among the performers’ line-up at Grammys before his unexpected death last Friday.

“We will honor his memory in some way,” Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music, and live events, confirmed in a statement to Variety. “We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

On Tuesday, the rock band announced the cancellation of all standing concert dates worldwide — including, their previously scheduled Grammys performance.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band said in a statement.

“Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

However, there has been no official word on whether Hawkins’ bandmates themselves would take part in the Grammy tribute.