Its official: MQM-P is no more with PTI

MQM-P senior leaders Farogh Naseem (L) and Aminul Haque (R). Photo: file

KARACHI: MQM-P’s Rabita Committee has endorsed the agreement signed with the joint Opposition as part of a deal to support the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The party’s top decision-making body met today to review the political development taking place in the country and gave its assent to the agreement reached with the Opposition, senior party leader Aminul Haq told Geo News.

Prior to the meeting, the MQM-P’s federal ministers Aminul Haq and Farogh Naseem sent their resignations to the PM Office.

Haq said that the body has also endorsed their resignations, adding, “a new era is starting and we would make practical efforts for urban Sindh.”



Big blow to PM Imran



In a big blow to the ruling PTI days before voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, MQM-P, a key ally of the government, will formally announce to support the Opposition during an important press conference scheduled to start at 4pm today (Wednesday).



With the announcement of the MQM joining the opposition, PM Imran Khan will lose the majority in the National Assembly as the number of joint Opposition in the House will reach 177 - five more than the required number of 172 needed.

Sources privy to the matter said that the joint opposition on Tuesday night reached an agreement with the MQM-P.

Following the agreement, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman also reached the residence of Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at the Parliament Lodges.

The press conference that was scheduled to be held on Tuesday was postponed and Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi announced that the press conference will now be held today (Wednesday) at 4pm.

According to sources, the final announcement will be made after the approval of the Rabita Committee of the MQM.

Senior leader of the MQM-P Senator Faisal Sabzwari also confirmed through his Twitter account that the agreement between the united Opposition and MQM-P has been finalised and after the ratification of the proposed agreement by the PPP CEC and MQM-P Coordination Committee, media will be informed today at 4pm.

If the MQM has decided to join the opposition, it seems Prime Minister Imran Khan has presumably lost the majority in the National Assembly before the final count of the no-confidence motion.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also confirmed that the united opposition and MQM-P have reached an agreement.

"MQM-P Rabta Committee PPP CEC will ratify the agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference. Insha Allah. Congratulations Pakistan,” he said.

Number game

Following MQM-P’s decision to abandon the PTI-led government just a day before the debate over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the numbers game has become more interesting.

Both sides need 172 votes to claim victory on the day of voting over the motion, which was tabled by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on March 28.

PTI, including the alliance parties, had 178 seats, while the Opposition had 163 seats; however, due to the constant efforts of the joint Opposition to woo the allies of the government, the numbers have moved around.

According to sources, following MQM-P’s decision to join hands with the Opposition, PTI now has 164 members in its favour, while 177 members are expected to vote against PM Imran Khan.

Government

PTI — 155

PML-Q — 4

GDA — 3

AML — 1

BAP — 1

164

Opposition

PML-N — 84

PPP — 56

MMA —14

BAP — 4

BNP-M — 4

Independent — 4

ANP — 1

JWP — 1

JI — 1

MQM-P — 7

PML-Q — 1

Total: 177