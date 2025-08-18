Pakistan has video evidence of downed Indian jets, says Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi addresses a seminor in Lahore on August 17, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Pakistan possessed video evidence of six Indian fighter jets that had been shot down during the recent conflict, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday.

Islamabad had prior intelligence of New Delhi's wartime strategies, said the interior minister.

"When their aircraft were shot down, we decided not to announce the numbers without proof," said Naqvi. He was addressing a seminar organised by the Professor Waris Mir Foundation at Lahore's Aiwan-e-Iqbal on the theme "Global Impacts of Pakistan's Military and Diplomatic Victories over India".

He said that he was an eyewitness to many incidents during the Pakistan-India war and remained directly involved in several matters.

He paid rich tribute to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy, while emphasising the pivotal role played by intelligence agencies in securing victory for the country.

The interior minister said that the services of intelligence officers, whom he described as "silent warriors", were unforgettable.

"Whether it was India's war planning or their aircraft taking off, our agencies had access to every move in advance," he remarked.

"Within minutes, we had field evidence videos of six Indian aircraft that had been downed," he said, adding that such successes were a testament to the capabilities and sacrifices of Pakistan's intelligence community.

Highlighting what he described as "divine help", Naqvi recalled that India fired seven missiles at one of Pakistan's major bases, but none landed on target.

"Some fell before reaching, others fell outside or to the side.

"On the contrary, when Pakistan launched missiles at Indian military installations near civilian areas, those hit India's largest oil storage depot, destroying it completely," he said.

The minister added that Indian forces also attempted to strike Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan, but suffered limited success.

"Except for one base where our soldiers embraced martyrdom, no major loss occurred. This was purely Allah's help," he observed.

Naqvi lauded the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, stating that he led with "great courage and bravery" during the conflict.

He narrated an encounter when a Saudi delegation visited Pakistan amid the crisis.

"The field marshal told them, 'India is like a shining Mercedes, but we are like a dumper truck loaded with stones. Imagine the result if they collide.' The delegation remained silent," he said.

According to the minister, Pakistan's historic achievement was the first-ever joint war strategy by its army, air force, and navy under one unified plan.

By contrast, he said, Indian military chiefs were split in their decision-making, each meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi held separately.

"The world saw the result of that disunity," he noted. Naqvi also pointed to Ajit Doval and Amit Shah as the real architects of India's war strategy.

"These are the two men behind the entire drama, not just Modi.

"They will bring destruction to India as well as to Modi in the coming times," he asserted.

He praised Pakistan's political unity during the crisis, noting that all parties, including the prime minister and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, stood firmly behind the armed forces.

"On the diplomatic front, India tried to lobby in the US but failed, while our PPP Chairman outperformed them," he said.

The security czar further accused India of sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan.

"Since 9/11, India has been the biggest beneficiary of terrorism. They tried to convert the Kashmiris' political struggle into a terrorist movement, but failed," he said.

He added that there had been immense international pressure on Pakistan not to retaliate after India’s attacks.

"But both the prime minister and the field marshal deserve credit for resisting that pressure and giving India a fitting response," Naqvi said.

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also addressed the seminar, echoing tributes to Pakistan's armed forces and diplomatic resilience.

Pakistan and India engaged in the military confrontation in May 2025, triggered by an attack in April on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that New Delhi blamed on Islamabad, before agreeing to a ceasefire.

In response to the Indian aggression, Pakistan's armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

The ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on social media after Washington held talks with both sides, but India has differed with Trump's claims that it resulted from his intervention and threats to sever trade talks.