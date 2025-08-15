Residents move a motorcycle over a fallen tree which blocked the road amid heavy rains in AJK's Muzaffarabad, on August 15, 2025. — Reuters

The United States, United Kingdom, and France have conveyed condolences and voiced solidarity with Pakistan over the loss of lives caused by severe flash floods in the northern areas, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nearly 200 people were killed in torrential rains in northwest Pakistan over the past 24 hours, with bad weather also bringing down a rescue helicopter on Friday.

Cloud bursts, flash floods, lightning strikes and building collapses amid heavy rain caused fatalities in the hills and mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Of those killed, 180 were recorded in the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where one resident likened the disaster to "doomsday".

The provincial government has declared Saturday a day of mourning, KP Chief Minister Gandapur said.

"The national flag will fly at half-mast across the province, and the martyrs will be laid to rest with full state honours," the statement from his office said.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott said she was “devastated” by the significant loss of life after further flooding across parts of Pakistan, including the deaths of personnel onboard a government helicopter engaged in relief operations.

“My thoughts are with the families affected. We stand by Pakistan at this difficult time,” she said in a post on X.

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker voiced her sorrow over the tragedy, saying she was “deeply grieved by the tragic loss of life and devastation caused by today’s flash floods”.

She extended heartfelt condolences to the families who had lost their loved ones, adding: “My team and I stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time.”

The French Embassy in Pakistan also expressed its condolences, noting it was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan where devastating flash floods have claimed precious lives, including a rescue helicopter crew, and left many missing”.

The embassy added: “Our hearts break for the families in the hardest-hit areas.”