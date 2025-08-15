COAS orders swift recovery measures for flood-ravaged KP areas

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir. — ISPR/File

Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, has directed special measures for the rehabilitation of those affected by recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, security sources told Geo News on Friday.

According to the sources, the army chief directed troops stationed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide full assistance in the recovery and relief efforts.

The Pakistan Army has also donated one day’s salary from all personnel for the rehabilitation of flood victims in the province.

In addition, the army has allocated its one-day ration — amounting to over 600 tonnes — for aid to those impacted by the disaster. Extra military contingents are being deployed to further support the relief operations in the worst-hit areas.

Field Marshal Munir has also issued special instructions to the Corps of Engineers to expedite the repair of damaged bridges. He further directed that temporary bridges should be installed wherever necessary to restore vital connectivity for affected communities.

More than 200 people were killed in torrential rains in northwest Pakistan over the past 24 hours, with bad weather also bringing down a rescue helicopter on Friday.

Cloud bursts, flash floods, lightning strikes and building collapses amid heavy rain caused fatalities in the hills and mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Of those killed, at least 206 were recorded in the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where one resident likened the disaster to "doomsday".

The provincial government has declared Saturday a day of mourning, KP Chief Minister Gandapur said.

"The national flag will fly at half-mast across the province, and the martyrs will be laid to rest with full state honours," the statement from his office said.