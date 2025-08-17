Karachi faces urban flooding risk as heavy rains likely through August 23

Residents commute through a flooded road during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan, July 9, 2022. — Reuters

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from August 17 to 23.

In a weather advisory issued on Sunday, the Met Office said that under the influence of monsoon currents, rain and thunderstorms — with isolated heavy downpours — are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Tharparkar and surrounding districts.

The weather department said that the port city is likely to experience rainfall with thunder and lightning on Monday and Tuesday, with isolated heavy downpours expected in some areas.

The Met Office has warned that heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning could disrupt daily life, cause urban flooding, and lead to water accumulation in low-lying areas.

The weather may also damage vulnerable structures such as poorly built homes, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels during the forecast period, it said.

Farmers have been advised to plan agricultural activities keeping the weather forecast in mind.

Meanwhile, the water flow at Guddu and Sukkur barrages remains at low flood levels, while Kotri Barrage is reported to be stable and flowing normally.

The Met Office's forecast comes as northern parts of the country have witnessed widespread destruction and loss of life exceeding 300 deaths due to heavy rains resulting in flash floods and landslides.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper KP, Pothohar region and Kashmir, the weather department said, adding that rains are also expected in northeast/south Balochistan, south Punjab and southeast Sindh during evening/night.