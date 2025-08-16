Sindh to see light to moderate rains from Monday

A car seen through a windscreen with raindrops. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast light to moderate rainfall across most districts of Sindh, including Karachi, beginning August 18.

According to the Met Office, weak monsoon currents have started entering eastern Sindh and are expected to intensify and extend westward across the province over the coming days.

Partly cloudy skies and humid conditions are likely to prevail throughout the period.

Authorities have confirmed that water levels at the Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages remain within normal range.

The forecast for Sindh follows severe weather in the north of the country, where flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall have resulted in widespread destruction and a death toll exceeding 300.

The PMD also warned of isolated heavy downpours in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pothohar region, and Kashmir.

Rainfall is expected during the evening and night hours in parts of northeast and southern Balochistan, south Punjab, and southeast Sindh.

Earlier, the PMD had stated that a monsoon system was expected to enter Sindh via India’s Gujarat region on the night of August 17.