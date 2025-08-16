MALAKAND: JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah sustained injuries after gunmen opened fire at his home in Tehsil Batkhela, officials said on Saturday.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details
"We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation," says US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
COAS Asim Munir, PPP chief Bilawal honoured with prestigious national awards
The agenda will include discussions on counterterrorism efforts, expansion of CPEC
New monsoon system to enter Sindh via Gujarat on the night of August 17
PM Shehbaz Sharif hoists national flag to mark the celebration of the Independence Day
President calls for rising beyond divisions; PM urges all political forces, citizens to unite in spirit of 1947