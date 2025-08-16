 
Saturday August 16, 2025
National

JUI-F’s Mufti Kifayatullah injured in Malakand home shooting

JUI-F district president's wife also sustained injuries; shooting kills son and daughter

By Mehboob Ali
August 16, 2025
Representational image of police tape at a crime scene. — AFP/File

MALAKAND: JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah sustained injuries after gunmen opened fire at his home in Tehsil Batkhela, officials said on Saturday.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details