Opposition, PTI ex-allies working on ‘national charter’: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his contentment over the deal between the Opposition and MQM-P, days before voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the joint Opposition and the ex-allies of PTI are working to devise a “national charter”.

Retweeting MQM-P's Faisal Subzwari's tweet, Khawaja Asif said, “Alhamdulillah! joint Opposition and former allies of the government are preparing a national charter that will pave the way to end decades of deprivations across the country.”

He maintained that the national charter will restore the sanctity of the Constitution and will ensure the rights of all segments of society. It will also ensure the Constitutional guarantee of the provincial sovereignty, the PML-N leader wrote.

MQMP strikes deal with opposition

In a major development, the joint opposition on Tuesday night reached an agreement with the MQM-P.

After the MQM-P and joint opposition's delegation reached the agreement, President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman also reached the residence of Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at the Parliament Lodges.

The press conference that was scheduled to be held on Tuesday was postponed and Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi announced that the press conference will now be held today (Wednesday) at 4pm. According to sources, the final announcement will be made after the approval of the Rabita Committee of the MQM-P.

MQM-P's Senator Faisal Sabzwari also confirmed through his Twitter account that the agreement between the two sides has been finalised and after the ratification of the proposed agreement by the PPP CEC and MQM- P Coordination Committee, the media will be informed at 4pm.