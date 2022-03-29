A representative image.

KARACHI: The people of Karachi are expected to experience very hot and dry weather conditions from tomorrow as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast the mercury may cross the 40-degree Celsius mark in the port city on Wednesday.

Talking to Geo News, PMD chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the temperature in the metropolis is likely to remain between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius tomorrow. He maintained that the sea breeze will remain suspended during the day, adding that the port city will remain in grip of hot weather till April 1.

The officer, however, said that the weather is expected to turn better during the initial days of the holy month of Ramazan. The city’s average temperature in April is expected to at 35 degrees Celsius, he added.

The intensity of heat is expected to increase once again after April 11, Sardar Sarfaraz added. The creation of a high-pressure area in Afghanistan caused a change in the direction of winds in Karachi, he added.

In a statement, the Met office said, “Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.”

However, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorms is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan during evening and night.

Hot weather with dust raising/gusty winds is likely in Islamabad, Potohar region, Upper Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan, it added.