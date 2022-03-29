Princess Charlotte likes to ‘get messy’ in the kitchen

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte is reportedly already a handful as she grows up, and according to her mum, the little royal even has a penchant for cooking Italian dishes with her mother and brother Prince George.

While both George and Charlotte must surely be regularly fed delectable food made by Palace chefs, Kate, on numerous occasions, has revealed her kids’ love for cooking every now and then, with Italian delicacies being their favourite!

During a royal engagement at the Great Ormond Street Hospital, Kate shared that Charlotte likes pasta.

Then, in 2019, she was quoted by Matthew Kleiner-Mann of the Ivy Learning Trust as saying: “She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff.”

Kate also shared during a a visit to St. Luke's Community Centre that she often makes pizza with Prince George and Charlotte, saying: “I’ve done that with George and Charlotte — making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy."