Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan wishes to join PML-N

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior leader and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former special assistant on information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday conveyed message to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leadership in London that she wishes to desert PTI to join PMLN, The News and Geo have learnt reliably from three sources privy to the matter.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan sent a message to the PMLN’s leadership in London stating that she wishes to join PMLN, if she is accorded due place in the party. It’s been learnt that Firdous Ashiq Awan has not requested for a party seat in her Sialkot constituency.

The message was conveyed by singer and Lahore-based socialite Waris Baig, who met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former finance minister Ishaq Dar and others after arriving in London a week ago.

Waris Baig passed the message of Firdous Ashiq Awan to the PMLN’s leadership during a recent meeting, shared a source who was part of the meeting of about five people. The matter was discussed for about 10 minutes in the meeting, two trusted sources confirmed.

The PMLN leadership didn’t respond whether or not Dr Awan will be accepted in the PMLN and told Waris Baig that Firdous Ashiq Awan should discuss her proposal with the PMLN’s Punjab leadership. However, it was made clear that the PMLN holds the Sialkot seat and the winning candidate stood by the party in very difficult times.

The News sent questions to Dr Fridous Ashiq Awan. To which, she replied: “Fake news”.