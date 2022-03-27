In pictures: Kate Middleton's royal visit to the Caribbean

Kate Middleton and Prince William started their eight-day Caribbean tour from Belize.
The couple then arrived in Jamaica before visiting the Bahamas.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Caribbean on behalf of Queen Elizabeth to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
Here's a collection of Kate Middleton's picture from her royal visit:
