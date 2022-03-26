Security forces gun down six terrorists involved in Lahore's Anarkali blast

The arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists in Nagao Mountains near Sibbi, Balochistan, on March 26, 2022. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Six terrorists, from Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA), who were involved in Lahore's Anarkali blast in January were killed by security forces, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

The blast left three people, including a child, dead, 25 injured, and destroyed motorcycles and windows of nearby shops and buildings.

In its statement, the military's media wing said the terrorists were tracked down after information was received of their presence in Nagao Mountains near Sibbi, Balochistan.

The security forces reached the area to apprehend them, but as the clearance operation was underway, the terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire onto them.



"These terrorists were involved in recent security incidents in Sibi and surroundings and were also linked to January 20 blast in Anarkali, Lahore," the ISPR said.

The terrorists including Naseeb Ullah Bangalzai alias Jahangir, Pir Jan, and Rakai Kalhoi were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire.

In addition, arms and ammunition have also been recovered which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area, the military's media wing said.

During the operation, Sepoy Nisar embraced martyrdom, while two soldiers were injured.

"Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the military's media wing added.

