Shah Rukh Khan sets the internet ablaze with first-look picture from 'Pathaan'

Global icon Shah Rukh Khan has finally dropped the exclusive first-look picture from his upcoming, highly-anticipated film Pathaan and fans cannot control their excitement.

The official first-look photo features SRK flaunting his eight-pack abs and long hair look. Sharing the photo, the Chennai Express star added a quirky caption that reads, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga.”

SRK’s fans took to the comments section of his post and showered love and praise for his fitness at the age of 56.

While many dropped heart or fire emoticons, one fan commented, "How does he look so fit at 56." Another fan added, "56 Y0 what? my heart is not strong enough for this."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. On March 2, the FAN actor shared the date announcement video of Pathaan that went viral on the in no time.

The superstar had captioned his post, "I know it's late But remember the date Pathaan time starts nowSee you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you."