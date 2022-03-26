Akshay Kumar confesses ‘The Kashmir Files’ affected ‘Bachchhan Paandey’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has lavished praise on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and confessed that it literally affected his film Bachchhan Paandey.



The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990. It features an ensemble cast led by Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar.

The Sooryavanshi actor’s film did not perform as expected at the box office. The chief reason for this was the boom The Kashmir Files saw at the same time.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Akshay said, "Firstly, let me tell you I am elated with the success that The Kashmir Files has seen. It tells you the power of cinema and that there is no formula of starting budgets and films of a certain way that guarantee success.”

He added, “It proves that the audiences are who we make our films for and when they lap up something it just flies. Yes, I would have liked Bachchhan Paandey to better than what it is doing but not once do I blame the Kashmir files for it. That film is a storm and we came in the eye of it."

On the work front, Akshay is set to be seen in multiple films this year. He will first be seen in the title role in the period biopic Prithviraj, which also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood. He also has Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan in the pipeline this year.