Prince William supports Caribbean nations’ decision about future with ‘pride and respect’

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has said that he supports with ‘pride and respect’ the decision of the Caribbean nations about their future.



The prince signalled that any decision by Jamaica, Belize and The Bahamas to part ways with the British monarchy and become republics would be supported.

The future king’s remark comes after Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness told the Duke of Cambridge his country is ‘moving on’ and embracing its destiny as an independent country.

Later, he said the Caribbean nation´s switch to a republican model "inevitable".

Hours later, the prince expressed "sorrow" to Jamaicans for Britain´s involvement in slavery at a state dinner in the capital Kingston.

"I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened," William said, calling the transatlantic slave trade an atrocity that "forever stains our history."

There are also reports that Belize is looking into becoming a republic.



Speaking at a reception, hosted by Sir Cornelius Smith, the Governor General of The Bahamas, Prince William said, “We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future. Relationships evolve. Friendship endures.”