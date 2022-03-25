Kim Kardashian under fire for 'scamming' with overpriced SKIMS products

Kim Kardashian is in trouble with netizens after Tiktoker outs her for overcharging SKIMS porducts.

In a video that has been making rounds on the internet, the 41-year-old is being accused of defying customers by influencer Maya.The clip has surpassed four million views.

Maya shared how she ordered a shirt from the brand for $46 with a price tag of only $4.90.

"Paid $50 for the shirt to cost $5 #skims #realprice,"she captioned the clip.

"Kim K out here scamming the public," wrote one netizen.

"This is exactly why I held out on skims for so long, just a cash grab," Maya added.

"They didn't even take the time to remove the $4.90 tag?," while another commented: "Y'all just paying extra for the name."

"And you're surprised," another user wrote.

Speaking about her shapewear brand, Kim earlier revealed her motivation behind making women feel 'comfortable.'

“Overall, I really just wanted to give people options when getting dressed. From innovative shapewear that you can wear every day to the comfiest underwear that perfectly moulds to your body—I wanted to create a brand that could be relied on as a true solution for how people dress today. In doing this, it was especially important that we were size-inclusive and offered a range of colours.”