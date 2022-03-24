BTS members design their lookalike video game characters: pics

BTS members couldn't think of anyone else but themselves as an inspiration to design characters for the video game Garena Free Fire .

Amidst the septet’s collaboration with the franchise, members designed the characters however they liked.

J-Hope opted for the character which was good at dancing while choosing platinum blonde hair for the avatar to match with his own.

Jungkook took inspiration from his ponytail look during Butter promotions and created a blend of old and modern outfit for the character.

Jin recreated his white suit look with classy yet sauve style.



The group’s leader RM, on the other hand, went all out to come up with a unique but charismatic attire, featuring jacket with fur.





