Priyanka Chopra says she hasn't 'been stepping out' after welcoming baby

Priyanka Chopra admitted that she has been staying at home since birth of her first child with Nick Jonas via surrogacy.

During her appearance at pre Oscar event on Wednesday, March 24, Pee Cee celebrated South Asian artists’ excellence in Hollywood with her impactful speech, while giving a subtle glimpse into her parenting duties.

The new mum said, “Haven't been stepping out anywhere but had to come here tonight just to say this that I'm highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you and encouraging you."

Earlier this year, the couple took to Instagram to announce the birth of their child in a joint-statement.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” their post on social media read.

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” they added.



