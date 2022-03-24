BTS member J-Hope tests positive for Covid-19

File Footage

BTS' management agency Big Hit Music on March 23 confirmed that J-Hope, real name Jung Ho-seok, has tested positive for Covid-19 on March 23.



The agency released a statement on March 24 to update fans on the Chicken Noodle Soup hit-maker’s health.

The company revealed that the much-loved K-pop idol ran a PCR test after experiencing sore throat.

"J-Hope exhibited symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and he was diagnosed with COVID-19 this morning," it announced.

“J-Hope has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat,” the statement read.

“He is in self-quarantine and undergoing treatment at home,” it continued. “J-Hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes.”

The septet’s management agency also reported that no other member of the boy group is experiencing ‘any particular symptoms.’

“We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities,” the company assured.