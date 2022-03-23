Prince William and Harry's love for each other will never end

Prince Harry and Prince William - who grew up together, played soldiers together, had their treehouse at Highgrove together and learned to fly together, they flew helicopters together - can not stay away from each other for good.

As per reports, Harry and William have not been on good terms since the Duke of Sussex left the royal family and moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, and Harry's Oprah interview worsened the relationship between the two brothers.

But, it's possible they can change the situation if they both really want as they have a special place for each other in their hearts.

During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to the village of Hopkins over the weekend, William was reportedly asked about his brother's previous trip to Belize in 2012.

Cynthia Ellis-Topsy, ambassador at large for the Garifuna nation, told PEOPLE: "I said to William that when [his brother] Prince Harry came to Belize he was dancing and didn't need encouragement. He is a wild card.

"William laughed and said, 'Harry's not self-conscious'," according to Cynthia.

Prince William's remarks about Prince Harry suggest as he always thinks bout his brother and knows he would eventually return to him.