Priyanka Chopra posts heartfelt birthday wish for Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is receiving heartfelt wishes from Priyanka Chopra on her birthday.



The Matrix Resurrections actor took to her Instagram and wished the star on her 46th birthday with a throwback sun-kissed snap of Witherspoon.



Sharing the post, the 39-year-old actor wrote, "Here's to another fabulous trip around the sun, lots of love."

The photo showcased Reese in a happy mood as she seemed to be enjoying a cocktail by the beach.

Earlier, Witherspoon also received birthday wishes from her The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston and A Winkle in Time co-star Mindy Kaling.

As for Priyanka Chopra's new post, it came days after the actress dropped photos from her Holi celebrations with her husband Nick Jonas.

The actress recently returned from a work trip in Rome and enjoyed celebrating Holi with her family and friends. This also happened to be the actress' first Holi since welcoming a baby girl with Nick Jonas.