Sandra Bullock opens up on raising son after divorce with Jesse James

Sandra Bullock opened up about her struggles raising her son, particularly in the first year after separation from her ex-husband Jesse James.



Bullock and James, a former reality star who married the actress in 2005 after two years of dating, filed for divorce in 2010 after many women claimed that James had affairs with them.



The Proposal starlet recently spoke to CBS ahead of her movie, The Lost City, expressed how she felt the divorce might affect her son.

At the time, Bullock had just scooped her first Academy Award for 2009’s Blind Side and had adopted a child. However, all of this, was overshadowed by the divorce fiasco.

"I mean, so much had happened," the 57-year-old actress said. "How do you process grief and not hurt your child in the process? It's a newborn. They take on everything that you're feeling. So, my obligation was to him and not tainting the first year of his life with my grief."

Following her painful breakup from Jesse, Bullock has been in a long-term relationship with photographer Bryan Randall. She also adopted a second child in 2015.