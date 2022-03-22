‘The Walking Dead’ actor Moses J. Moseley's cause of death remains unclear

The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley’s autopsy report revealed the cause of his death.

The 31-year-old actor died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ.

It took nearly two months after Moseley's shocking passing, his cause of death has been revealed. However, as the certificate noted, officials could not determine whether the actor died by accident, suicide or homicide.

According to the police report, Moseley had sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his face. He was declared dead soon after investigators arrived on the scene.

The 31-year-old actor, who played Danai Gurira on AMC’s series from 2012 to 2015, was found dead in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia, after his family filed a missing person’s report and tracked his car in January.

He also appeared on the TV shows Watchmen and Queen of the South, as well as films such as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Joyful Noise and The Internship.

The actor’s rep Tabatha Minchew said in a statement in the wake of his passing, "Moses was loved by so many, and loved his friends, family and his fans."

"He will be missed by so many, he was the light of your day when you were around him, He was always happy and excited about life," he added.