OIC Council of Foreign Ministers moot kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has begun in Islamabad.



Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the Inaugural Session today.



In his opening address, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomed all the delegates on the eve of the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC themed "Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development".

OIC is the voice of around 2 billion Muslims from across the world, the foreign minister said, adding that the organization is working for the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

He said that the strong relations between the Muslim countries are part of Pakistan’s foreign policy. Tensions between East and West endanger world peace.

Expressing concerns over the situation in Occupied Kashmir and Palestine, the foreign minister underscored the need for a joint strategy to deal with the situation.

OIC agenda

More than 100 resolutions will be considered during the two-day session of the OIC conference.



The summit will also discuss developments in Afghanistan and their humanitarian consequences for the Afghan people and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.



Many African issues will also be on the summit’s agenda, including the situation in Mali, the Sahel region, and Lake Chad, and the situation in Central Africa and the Republic of Guinea.

The OIC foreign ministers will also discuss developments in Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, and other regions during the summit.

Pakistan has a proud history of hosting major OIC events including Summits and Council of Foreign Minister (CFM) meetings.

The country hosted the 2nd OIC Summit in Lahore, in February 1974. An Extraordinary OIC Summit was held in Islamabad in 1997, on the occasion of Pakistan’s Golden Jubilee.

Pakistan also hosted the OIC CFMs on four occasions, 2nd Session in December 1970, 11th Session in May 1980, 21st Session in April 1993 and the 34th Session in May 2007.

The 1st and the 17th Extraordinary Sessions of the OIC CFM, were held in Islamabad, in January 1980 and December 2021, respectively.