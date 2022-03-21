Kim Kardashian debuts one of her most futuristic looks in skimpy outfit

Kim Kardashian, who's enjoying a dreamed life with her new beau Pete Davidson after split from Kanye West, debuted one of her most futuristic and risqué looks to-date in Miami this weekend.



The 'Kardashians' star stepped out for the evening in a sleek gray latex outfit with her sister Khloe Kardashian to attend an event.



The 41-year-old American beauty's matching set look consisted of slim-fitting leggings, as well as a plunging bra — each featuring a faint sheer for a silver effect.

The mum-of-four also wore oversized sunglasses to elevate her look. She went transparent in a coordinating gray pair of PVC booties. The ankle-high set featured a cloudy transparent texture within a pointed-toe silhouette, making Kardashian’s bare feet fully visible.



Khloé’s look was equally sleek, featuring a slim-fitting blue minidress with a corset bodice, mesh panels and plunging neckline. The piece was paired with strappy silver sandals.