Monday March 21, 2022
Kim Kardashian debuts one of her most futuristic looks in skimpy outfit

By Web Desk
March 21, 2022
Kim Kardashian, who's enjoying a dreamed life with her new beau Pete  Davidson after split from Kanye West, debuted one of her most futuristic and risqué looks to-date in Miami this weekend. 

The 'Kardashians' star stepped out for the evening in a sleek gray latex outfit with her sister Khloe Kardashian to attend an event. 

The 41-year-old American beauty's matching set look consisted of slim-fitting leggings, as well as a plunging bra — each featuring a faint sheer for a silver effect. 

The mum-of-four also wore oversized sunglasses to elevate her look. She went transparent in a coordinating gray pair of PVC booties. The ankle-high set featured a cloudy transparent texture within a pointed-toe silhouette, making Kardashian’s bare feet fully visible.

Khloé’s look was equally sleek, featuring a slim-fitting blue minidress with a corset bodice, mesh panels and plunging neckline. The piece was paired with strappy silver sandals.