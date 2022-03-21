Zoe Kravitz gushes over stepdad Jason Momoa and dad Lenny Kravitz's bond

File Footage

Zoe Kravitz has the adorable reaction to step father, Jason Momoa, and father, Lenny Kravitz, bonding over motorcycle ride.

Taking to Instagram, the Heaven Help singer dropped a picture featuring him with the Aquaman actor on motorbikes.

The 57-year-old captioned the post, “Ride or die. Brothers for life.”

Jason replied in the comment section, “Love you bro. Ohana fo life,” followed by heart emojis.

Lenny’s daughter with Lisa, Zoe Kravtiz, gushed over the adorable bond of her father with her step dad.

The Batman actor wrote, “Well isn't this just adorable. Love you both so much.”

Lisa married Lenny in 1987. The couple separated after 7 years in 1993. She later tied the knot to 42-year-old Jason in 2017.

However, they announced they are calling it quits in January 2022 but rumours started pouring in after a month of the couple’s separation that they are giving another chance to their wedding.