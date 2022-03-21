Akshay Kumar had a ‘blurry vision’ in Bachchan Panday due to his lens

Akshay Kumar revealed he suffered from blurry vision while shooting Bachchan Panday because of the lens he had to wear to make it look like he had a ‘stone eye.’

The Atrangi Re actor said it was ‘extremely difficult’ to wear and remove the lenses which helped him complete the dreaded look for the movie.

According to a report by India Today, the 54-year-old mega star said, “Wearing the lens and then removing it was extremely difficult. Jaan nikal jaati thi because I could not fix it in my eye myself.”

“It was a very big lens. I would see everything blurry and that’s how I used to shoot. I would just see that there is a figure in front of me. The first day it took about 15 minutes, but later it used to take me hardly 2-3 minutes,” the actor continued.

Akshay added, “We decided on my look by doing a lot of photoshoots for three days and that’s when we zeroed in on this one.”

The actor plays the role of a deadly gangster in the action comedy which also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi and others.