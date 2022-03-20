Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Caribbean trip details revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Caribbean trip will touch on the themes close to their hearts, according to the Buckingham Palace.



The palace shared details of the royal couple’s Caribbean tour, which they are undertaking on behalf of the Queen in this special Platinum Jubilee year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Belize at the start of their tour of the Caribbean on Saturday.

According to the details, their Royal Highnesses will also visit Jamaica and the Bahamas.

As per the schedule, Prince William and Kate will be visiting Belize from Saturday 19 to Monday 21 March; Tuesday 22 – Wednesday 23 March, Jamaica and Thursday 24 – Saturday 26 March they will be in the Bahamas.

Throughout the tour, the Duke and Duchess will meet a wide variety of people from each country, including children, young people and families, frontline workers, service personnel, leaders from government, business and the charity sector as well as inspiring conservationists, and the early years workforce.

Their programme will also touch on a number of themes that are close to their Royal Highnesses’ hearts and a key focus of their work with the Royal Foundation, including The Earthshot Prize, mental health and the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.



