Georgina Rodriguez posts Cristiano Ronaldo in his element on Father's Day: Photos

Georgina Rodriguez is all praises for beau Cristiano Ronaldo on Father's Day.
Turning to her Instagram on the Saturday, the footballer's pregnant girlfriend shared a carousel of photos featuring Cristiano playing with his kids in a Jacuzzi.
"Every day by your side is happy and special We love you infinitely. Thank you so much to the best father in the world @cristiano," captioned Georgina alongside the thread of photos.
The Ronaldo's opted for an early father's day with respect to their Spanish roots. The event is marked on March 19 in the Latino country.
Earlier, the Manchester United footballer confessed his profound love for the mother of his children and ensured fans that a wedding is in the cards, sooner than they might have anticipated.
"I always tell Georgina that when we get that click, like everything with our life and she knows what I’m talking about," Ronaldo said in the documentary I Am Georgina.
"It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I’m 1000 per cent sure it will happen," he gushed.
Ronaldo already was a father to Cristiano Jr when he met Georgina. He later welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogacy and daughter Alana with Georgina.
