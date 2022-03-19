Pete Davidson called off space trip because of Kanye West? Here's what we know

Pete Davidson, after creating a massive buzz with reports of him launching into space, back-tracked with a sudden change in plans.
The Saturday Night Live star was slated to take part in Amazon mogul’s Blue Origin space flight, however, his the cancellation brought his beef with his ladylove Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband to the questions.
According to Page Six, a source who knows the Kardashians spilled to the outlet that the “comedian’s exit from the space flight has nothing to do with any family drama.”
“Pete has been open about standing up for Kim, and there is no strain behind the scenes that has taken its toll on him. He really seems like he’s in a good place,” the outlet quoted its source.
Davidson mentioned his work commitments as an excuse to drop plans of space adventure.
“As with previous flights, there are always issues with weather conditions. Before Michael Strahan’s flight, they shifted launch by about a week due to the wind. So there is always this [possibility], and Pete would have known that,” the source shared.
“I know the party line is that it’s a filming clash, but I’m not too sure,” it added.
