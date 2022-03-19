Miami rapper Baby Cino shot dead minutes after leaving jail

Miami rapper Timothy Starks, popularly known as Baby Cino was shot and killed in Palmetto expressway shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

The aspiring rapper was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center minutes before he was shot dead, according to Miami Herald. He was 20.

Starks was picked up in a red Nissan — still wearing an inmate wristband — that was gunned down just minutes later, the news outlet adds.

The unknown shooter reportedly opened fire at least 40 shots from another vehicle as Starks' red Nisan took to the Palmetto Expressway route.

Starks’ car hit a wall on the ramp, and he suffered several gunshot wounds, including one to his head, according to the Herald. He died on the scene.

Dante Collins Banks, Starks' friend who picked him up from jail, was also shot in the abdomen and treated at a local hospital.

Starks, who had hundreds of fans and followers on social media, had celebrated his 20th birthday in January.