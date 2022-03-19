No-trust motion: Opposition leaders meet today to discuss strategy

(PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (L), PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif (C), PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (R). Photo: Goe News/ file

ISLAMABAD: The heads of the key opposition parties will meet today to discuss strategy relating to the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, said well-placed sources.

The sources privy to the matter said that the opposition’s huddle will be held at 2 pm at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Matters relating to the no-trust motion against PM Imran, recent contacts with the dissident MNAs of the ruling PTI and other issues will be discussed in the meeting.

PDM chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Balochistan National Party chairman Akhtar Mengal, Awami National Party’s Ameer Haider Khan Hoti and other leaders will be among the attendees.

PM will not be allowed to become a 'political martyr'

A day earlier, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said PM Imran Khan would not be allowed to become a "political martyr" amid worsening crisis in the country after the Opposition filed a no-trust motion against the premier.

During Geo News programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath, Bilawal had congratulated people, saying PM Imran Khan had lost the majority’s support and his government had "collapsed".

The PPP leader had further added that the premier attempted to terrorise the Opposition by “first attacking the Parliament Lodges and then Sindh House, but we won’t be cowed down.”

He had said the use of force by the prime minister is a violation of Article 6 of the Constitution.