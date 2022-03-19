No-trust motion: Opposition leaders meet today to discuss strategy

ISLAMABAD: The heads of the key opposition parties will meet today to discuss strategy relating to the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, said well-placed sources.
The sources privy to the matter said that the opposition’s huddle will be held at 2 pm at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad.
Matters relating to the no-trust motion against PM Imran, recent contacts with the dissident MNAs of the ruling PTI and other issues will be discussed in the meeting.
PDM chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Balochistan National Party chairman Akhtar Mengal, Awami National Party’s Ameer Haider Khan Hoti and other leaders will be among the attendees.
A day earlier, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said PM Imran Khan would not be allowed to become a "political martyr" amid worsening crisis in the country after the Opposition filed a no-trust motion against the premier.
During Geo News programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath, Bilawal had congratulated people, saying PM Imran Khan had lost the majority’s support and his government had "collapsed".
The PPP leader had further added that the premier attempted to terrorise the Opposition by “first attacking the Parliament Lodges and then Sindh House, but we won’t be cowed down.”
He had said the use of force by the prime minister is a violation of Article 6 of the Constitution.
Challenging the ECP’s notices, Federal Minister Asad Umar said that the election body cannot ignore the law in the...
Pervez Musharraf, who lives in Dubai, is seen in a wheelchair while Sanjay Dutt is pointing towards something
NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf says only a transparent joint probe can address unanswered questions about India's “so-called”...
Development comes as Shahbaz, Fazl hold final consultations regarding no-confidence motion with MQM-P, sources say
PML-N President Shahbaz says national govt should work with dedication for Pakistan's betterment
PM Imran Khan urges nation to reach Islamabad on March 27 to tell the world that Pakistanis "stand with the truth"