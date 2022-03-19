Cricket Australia agrees to shift T20I, ODI series to Lahore

An Australian batter plays a shot as Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan looks on. -The News/File

LAHORE: The Australian cricket board has agreed to shift the white-ball series to Lahore from Rawalpindi due to the ongoing political crisis in the country.

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the decision was made on Saturday morning following discussions between the two boards, however, the schedule will remain the same.

This means Gaddafi Stadium will host the 29 March, 31 March and 2 April One-Day Internationals as well as the one-off Twenty20 International on 5 April at the back of the third Test, which commences on 21 March.

The 50-over matches will start at 3:00pm, while the first ball in the 20-over match will be bowled at 08:30pm.

Australia’s white-ball players, as originally planned, will arrive in Lahore on 24 March and after one-day room isolation, will integrate with other members of their side.

Pakistan’s white-ball players are scheduled to assemble on 22 March and will resume training on 25 March.

The PCB will shortly announce ticket details.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October/November.

Australia are presently seventh and Pakistan ninth in the 13-team event, but a lot of 50-over cricket still needs to be played.

Squads:

Australia (ODI & T20I): Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa

Pakistan (ODI): Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

Pakistan (T20I): Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir