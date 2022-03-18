Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain denies govt's allegations of horse-trading, calls them 'propaganda'

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. — Screengrab via Geo News

Responding to the government's allegations that the Opposition is involved in horse-trading ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has denied them, saying that such reports are "nothing but propaganda".

In an official statement, the PML-Q leader said that this is the “first” no-trust move in which “no one is buying or selling votes; this is just propaganda."

Hussain also said that he was seeing in the newspapers and TV that “bundles of notes” are being distributed ahead of the no-confidence motion, adding that even Prime Minister Imran Khan had mentioned that “bundles of notes” were being distributed in Sindh House.



The PML-Q leader said that the government always tries to stop public gatherings and it was the “first time” that the Opposition and the government were holding rallies on the same issue. The Opposition is insisting on holding public gatherings due to the government’s announcement.

“[I am] appealing once again that Opposition and the government delay their public gatherings,” said the PML-Q leader. If someone is dead or killed then everyone will regret it, he added.

“Federal ministers say [an MNA] will have to go through one million people if they wish to cast a vote against Imran Khan. When a voter decides to cast his vote then a crowd of 1 million or 100 million will not be able to stop him,” said the PML-Q leader.

