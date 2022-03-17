Sandra Bullock takes a break from acting after 'motherhood is my path' admission

Sandra Bullock is temporarily quitting acting to be with her family.

The 57-year-old star opened up about taking a break form her career to be with her kids Louis and Laila.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sandra revealed: “I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” said the Bird Box before admitting that it is a “24/7” commitment.

“And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family,” continued. “That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

Sandra adopted Louis in 2010 and daughter Laila in 2015.

Speaking about motherhood with PEOPLE the same year, Sandra gushed over her purpose in life.

“I knew I would be a mother, but I knew I wouldn’t be a mother at a young age.

“That was all that I had. That was my joy. I was on a wheel, but it’s hard when society is breathing down your neck going, ‘You have to do [motherhood] this way.’”

Bullock recalled looking at Louis for the first time.

“I just knew and I said, ‘This is my path.’”