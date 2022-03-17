Sandra Bullock takes a break from acting after 'motherhood is my path' admission

Sandra Bullock is temporarily quitting acting to be with her family.
The 57-year-old star opened up about taking a break form her career to be with her kids Louis and Laila.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sandra revealed: “I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” said the Bird Box before admitting that it is a “24/7” commitment.
“And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family,” continued. “That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”
Sandra adopted Louis in 2010 and daughter Laila in 2015.
Speaking about motherhood with PEOPLE the same year, Sandra gushed over her purpose in life.
“I knew I would be a mother, but I knew I wouldn’t be a mother at a young age.
“That was all that I had. That was my joy. I was on a wheel, but it’s hard when society is breathing down your neck going, ‘You have to do [motherhood] this way.’”
Bullock recalled looking at Louis for the first time.
“I just knew and I said, ‘This is my path.’”
Peta Murgatroyd became emotional after she talked about Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine
Jared Leto also stars in the series which premiers on Friday
Studio behind 'Iron Man' says it promotes the values of equality, acceptance and respect
Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr joins hands against controversial gas pipeline
Duchess Camilla is the future Queen of England
Prince William has launched a new initiative to encourage talent