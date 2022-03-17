Andrew Garfield does freestyle rap for Jamie Foxx: ‘it always goes really well’

File Footage

Andrew Garfield never hesitates to celebrate his friendship with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 costar Jamie Foxx as he recently revealed that the Tick, Tick... Boom! actor even does freestyle rap at parties for his pal.



During his conversation with the recently-released film Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Co-star Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland for bonus feature, Garfield dished on his bond with Foxx.

“Me and Jamie have remained in touch,” he shared. “He forces me to emcee sometimes at parties and freestyle rap.”

“And it always goes really well," the 38-year-old actor joked while adding, “Just to get a chance to hang out with him again and work with him again is really cool.”

Garfield returned with his signature Peter Parker character in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 while Foxx helmed the character of a disgruntled Oscorp electrician named Max Dillon.