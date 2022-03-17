Peta Murgatroyd tears up in heartfelt video, says Maks Chmerkovskiy Is 'Home for Now'

Peta Murgatroyd was overcome with emotion after she addressed Russia's escalating war with Ukraine.



In a video shared on her Instagram Stories Wednesday, the 35-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro was seen crying her heart out and told fans, "This is continually breaking my heart."

"I'm struggling to get through some days," she continued.

"I've walked those streets, I've been there. It is such a beautiful country," she said of Ukraine. "And the children that are dying right now..."

She then urged her followers to watch gripping footage she had previously shared on her Instagram feed, which depicted Ukraine being subjected to a series of explosive attacks.

Murgatroyd added in her Instagram Story that "just because" husband Maks Chmerkovskiy is "home for now" after recently escaping Ukraine, that "does not mean that we aren't continually doing stuff to try to help.”



Earlier this month, Murgatroyd expressed relief after Chmerkovskiy returned home safely.

"I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime," she wrote alongside a series of touching pictures. "I never thought what we are seeing on our TVs was a reality in 2022. I have never hugged him so tight. Shaking and forever grateful."

Meanwhile Chmerkovskiy is now planning to return to Eastern Europe to help Ukrainians in need.

"I spent the last couple of days with survivor's remorse, and I'm currently working on an opportunity to go back," he previously told CNN's Anderson Cooper in an on-air interview. "Probably sometime next week I'm going to go back to Poland and join efforts on the ground. Sort of want to justify my safe out that way."