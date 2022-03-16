Thomas Markle 'fought' to remove Meghan Markle's ‘racial identity’ after birth

Thomas Markle reportedly fought to have her black identity removed from her birth certificate when she was born.

Meghan Markle’s father made these claims on his personal YouTube channel.

In it, the Duchess’ father spoke with celebrity photographer Karl Larsen and recalled his fight with hospital management.

He was quoted saying, “I even had to argue with the doctor, and have him write that she was mixed on the birth certificate because he wanted to mark down ‘Black’.”

“I had no problem with Black or white, but in my mind, it should have been mixed,” he even clarified during his interview.

