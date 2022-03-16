Kareena Kapoor to bless Netflix screens with 'Devotion of Suspect X' adaptation

Kareena Kapoor Khan confirmed her next venture as she gears up for her OTT debut based on Japanese mystery novel Devotion of Suspect X written by Keigo Higashino

The film will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles in yet-to-be-titled movie.

The Bollywood diva took to Instagram, as she dropped a video featuring the table read for the Netflix original along with pictures with the cast of the movie and director Sujoy Ghosh.

The Good Newwz actor captioned the post, “And so it begins... 12th Street Entertainment & Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures present a Netflix Original directed by Sujoy Ghosh.”

“Produced by Jay Shewakramani & Akshai Puri. Produced by Sujoy Ghosh & Thomas Kim,” the 41-year-old style queen added.

In the video, Kareena could be seen at the table read with her co-stars and director.

The actor asks, “Are we doing the reading? What’s going on?” in the visuals after which she sings an old classic song Aa Jaane Jaan.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Kareena revealed her excitement for her much – awaited debut in the digital world.



She said, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons… This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew."