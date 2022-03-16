Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (C) and teammate Pakistan´s Abdullah Shafique run between the wickets during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on March 15, 2022. —AFP /File

KARACHI: Pakistani batters Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam set a new partnership record in the fourth innings during the second Test match played against Australia at National Stadium Tuesday.



The partnership between the two batters consisted of more than 500 balls which is the biggest partnership of the fourth innings in terms of balls in any Test.

Earlier, India's Rahul Dravid and Deep Dasgupta's pair played 500 balls in the last innings.

The Indian duo had achived the feat against South Africa in 2001.