Austria Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg addresses a joint press conference with his German counterpart prior to their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, on February 16, 2022. — AFP/File

On the invitation of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, will visit Pakistan from March 16-19.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Austrian foreign minister will be accompanied by a business delegation.

"During his visit, Schallenberg will hold delegation talks with Foreign Minister Qureshi to review the whole range of bilateral matters as well as discuss regional and global issues of importance," the statement read.

The Austrian minister is also expected to meet other dignitaries during his visit.

Moreover, a business roundtable is being organised where Austrian and Pakistani businessmen will get an opportunity to discuss prospective business opportunities.

The ministry also revealed that the visiting minister would undertake a visit to Lahore.

"Austria is a valued partner of Pakistan. The two countries have longstanding, cordial relations with growing cooperation in diverse fields," the ministry said.

Several Austrian companies are doing business in Pakistan and the two countries have linkages in the field of higher education.

The statement highlighted that Pakistan and Austria also cooperate closely at international fora.

"The visit of the Austrian foreign minister to Pakistan is expected to impart further impetus to the multifaceted Pakistan-Austria relationship," it read.