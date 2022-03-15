Disha Patani opens up about her favourite BTS song

Bollywood diva Disha Patani seemed to be one of the millions of BTS fans around the world after she revealed her all-time favourite song of them on social media.



Recently, in an AMA session on Instagram, the Baaghi 2 actor was asked to name her favourite BTS song to which she replied, Pied Piper.



It has not been the first time the actress showed her fondness for the globally famed band. In the past, she was seen performing a stunning backflip as BTS' single Butter played in the background.

On the professional front, Disha will be seen in films like Ek Villain Returns, Yodha, and KTina. She finished shooting Ek Villain Returns recently. The film also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Mohit Suti, it is slated to release on July 8, 2022.

The actress has also completed the shooting of Yodha which also stars Sidharth Malhotra. It is scheduled to release on November 11, 2022. There’s no update on the KTina yet.