Princess Charlene’s struggles with royalty exposed in throwback interview

Princess Charlene of Monaco hasn’t just struggled with her health in recent days, but also had quite a hard time when she first joined the royal family after marrying Prince Albert, reported Express UK.

Since getting married to Albert in 2011, Charlene has made headlines for her fashion sense, however, the Princess admitted to Vogue at the time that being fashionable was one of her ‘biggest challenges’ as a royal.

“Finding my fashion feet has certainly been the biggest challenge. I was literally a fish out of water. I thought it was all fun, fun, fun, and didn’t give my outfit any thought,” Charlene was quoted by Vogue.

“I had been playing beach volleyball all day, painted my nails red, and threw on a green dress. I thought I looked great at the time, but looking back, I realise that my debut into Monaco society should have been better executed!” she went on.

Charlene also admitted that settling into the small principality was also challenging for her, saying: “It was sometimes overwhelming. I was trying too hard to please too many people and at times was at risk of losing my sense of myself.”

Charlene was absent from the principality for months on account of her health battles; she needed surgery in South Africa in September 2021 after collapsing as a result of complications stemming from an ear, nose and throat infection.

In late November 2021, a source close to the Palace told AFP that Princess Charlene was receiving specialised treatment for extreme fatigue at a confidential location outside the principality.