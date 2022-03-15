'Kanye West is a great dad': says Consequence amid custody battle

Rapper Consequence seconded Kanye West's stance around his kids as he claimed that the Donda 2 rapper is 'great father' amidst his on-going feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old hip-hop star, who now goes as Ye, posted a collage of screenshots as West acknowledged his pal’s recent tweets.

Extending his support to the Flashing Lights song-maker’s parenting, Consequence wrote, “One thing I can say for sure and now just because of our history[,] Kanye is a great Dad!!!”



“He loves his children with all his heart and this becoming painful to watch,” he added.

West blasted the SKIMS founder for letting their daughter North use TikTok and not letting their kids attend his recent listening party or Sunday service.

“Kanye is a 'girl' Dad. North is his 1st born. Instinctually, he's just here to protect her,” Consequence wrote. “That should be respected no matter what.”



