Prince Harry’s alleged links to Russian benefactors exposed in latest report

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were allegedly hosted by a secret Russian benefactor in Canada when they first moved away from the UK in 2020, suggests a new report by The Daily Mail.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed at a questionable mansion for weeks when they first moved out of the UK to Vancouver, Canada. They, however, never disclosed who hosted them.

Now, company documents obtained by The Daily Mail have revealed that the mansion, named Mille Fleurs, was owned by a company operated by a UK lawyer who’s worked for dozens of Russian oligarchs.

Of the lawyer’s client include Andrey Vavilov, former Russian deputy finance minister and secretary of state who was added to a sanctions list by the US and UK last week after being accused of embezzling $231 million from state funds.

The British royals’ alleged link to a Russian benefactor has come into question especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and implementation of sanctions against the country’s allies.

According to The Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan remained silent when asked how they got access to Mille Fleurs, a property allegedly owned by a secretive Russian billionaire according to neighbours.

The same neighbours have previously claimed that the mansion’s owner was Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner, who has denied it.