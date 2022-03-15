Nadia Khan gets clean chit in defamation suit filed by Sharmila Faruqui

TV host Nadia Khan (L) and PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi (R). Photo: file

KARACHI: TV personality and morning show host Nadia Khan Tuesday got a clean chit from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a defamation suit filed by PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi for allegedly mocking her mother Anisa over her makeup look.

PPP lawmaker Sharmila Faruqui had approached the cybercrime wing of the FIA in January, seeking action against the private TV show host Nadia Khan for her controversial video featuring her mother.

Taking to Twitter, FIA’s cybercrime cell head, Imran Riaz confirmed that the TV host has been cleared from defamatory charges levelled against her by the PPP MPA.

“Making video and picture of someone and making it viral becomes a crime only if the intention is to harass and disrepute,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The FIA official said that they did not find any defamatory word or sentence about the mother of Sharmila Farooqi in the video.

The case

The matter came to the fore when Sharmila lashed out at Nadia, alleging her of having mocked her mother for her makeup at a wedding event and filming her conversation with Anisa.

A bit of the said video went viral on social media wherein Nadia was seen asking Anisa from where did she get the makeover done and who taught her to do her makeup.

The video garnered mixed reactions where some said Nadia's way of talking was sarcastic.

At this, Sharmila sued Nadia for Rs50 million for "ridiculing" her mother, while Nadia also sent a notice for the same amount of damages.