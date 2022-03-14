Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fans ‘vented murderous fury’ over ‘enemy’ Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for ‘venting murderous fury’ over their ‘enemy number one’, Prince William following his comments about the Ukrainian war.



This public call-out has been issued by Palace confidential host Jo Elvin who dubbed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fans as the Sussex Squad.

All because of their insistence to treat the California-based royals as ‘god-like’ people who can ‘do no wrong’.

She delivered her scathing takedown of the fans in a Twitter post.

It reads, "The Sussex Squad likes to indulge in a spot I call ‘Offence Fracking’: the deep, deep mining for something – anything! – to jump on and be angry about.”

"Last week, their ship really came in when they found the most spurious of reasons to vent murderous fury at enemy number one, Prince William."