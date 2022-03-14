2022 Critics Choice Awards: Full List of Winners

The Critics Choice Awards in 2022 has honoured the life, work and legacy of some of the most noteworthy names within Hollywood.
The full list of winners for the best film, TV shows and actors has finally been dropped and they include;
Billy Crystal
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog [WINNER]
tick, tick…Boom!
West Side Story
Nicolas Cage, Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard [WINNER]
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye [WINNER]
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA [WINNER]
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story [WINNER]
Ann Dowd, Mass
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Rita Moreno, West Side Story
Jude Hill, Belfast [WINNER]
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney, King Richard
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Belfast [WINNER]
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog [WINNER]
Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast [WINNER]
Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog [WINNER]
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder, CODA
Tony Kushner, West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune
Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser, Dune
Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog [WINNER]
Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune [WINNER]
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story [WINNER]
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast
Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker, Dune
Jenny Beavan, Cruella [WINNER]
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune
Janty Yates, House of Gucci
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye [WINNER]
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
Dune [WINNER]
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza [WINNER]
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines [WINNER]
Raya and the Last Dragon
A Hero
Drive My Car [WINNER]
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World
"Be Alive," King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas," Encanto
"Guns Go Bang," The Harder They Fall
"Just Look Up," Don’t Look Up
"No Time to Die," No Time to Die [WINNER]
Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood, Spencer
Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley
Hans Zimmer, Dune [WINNER]
Evil
For All Mankind
The Good Fight
Pose
Squid Game
Succession [WINNER]
This Is Us
Yellowjackets
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Mike Colter, Evil
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game [WINNER]
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Katja Herbers, Evil
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets [WINNER]
MJ Rodriguez, Pose
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession [WINNER]
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight
Andrea Martin, Evil
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Christine Lahti, Evil
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession [WINNER]
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
The Great
Hacks
Insecure
Only Murders in the Building
The Other Two
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso [WINNER]
What We Do in the Shadows
Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso [WINNER]
Elle Fanning, The Great
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks [WINNER]
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso [WINNER]
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Ray Romano, Made for Love
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!
Molly Shannon, The Other Two
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Josie Totah, Saved By the Bell
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso [WINNER]
Dopesick
Dr. Death
It’s a Sin
Maid
Mare of Easttown [WINNER]
Midnight Mass
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Come From Away
List of a Lifetime
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Oslo [WINNER]
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
William Jackson Harper, Love Life
Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death
Michael Keaton, Dopesick [WINNER]
Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass
Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown [WINNER]
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus [WINNER]
Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass
William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Christian Slater, Dr. Death
Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus [WINNER]
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Acapulco
Call My Agent!
Lupin
Money Heist
Narcos: Mexico
Squid Game [WINNER]
Big Mouth
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
The Great North
Q-Force
What If…? [WINNER]
The Amber Ruffin Show
Desus & Mero
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver [WINNER]
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Bo Burnham: Inside [WINNER]
Good Timing with Jo Firestone
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only
"We pay for it through our taxes," claimed a radio caller Robin from Whitehaven
Harry's decision has cast doubt whether the Queen will ever meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet
Kanye West posted a slew of new attacks
Benedict Cumberbatch reprised his role 'Doctor Strange' in Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Prince Harry's orange outfit for the Invictus Games has sent fans into a frenzy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US sees other royals wondering if their have a future in the Firm